US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (C-L) and US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien (C-R) disembark from the the El Al's airliner, which is carrying a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalisation accord, upon landing on the tarmac on August 31, 2020, in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Abu Dhabi airport. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The decision made by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday to abolish the Israel Boycott Law was "historic" and "showed real leadership," a top Israeli official told Emirates News Agency, WAM, today.

"The important decision to abolish the boycott on Israel and Israeli companies is an important step towards normalisation. The UAE President [Sheikh] Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took a historic decision that shows real leadership," Lior Haiat, Spokesperson for Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Following the abolition of the Israel Boycott Law, individuals and companies in the UAE may enter into agreements with bodies or individuals residing in Israel or belonging to it by their nationality, in terms of commercial, financial operations, or any other dealings of any nature.

A top-level US-Israel delegation headed by US President’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, has arrived in the UAE this afternoon, three weeks after the UAE-Israel peace accord was announced.

Haiat said this delegation "will create the basis of the future of the normalisation accords."

"We hope that it would be a quick process [the normalisation] and within a few weeks or months we would be able to see the fruits of this process," he added.

The top Israeli official, who worked as his country’s consul-general in Miami, US, between 2016-2019, said that the delegation will discuss with the Emirati officials diplomatic relations, tourism, science and space, trade and investments, as well as cultural and health research.

"The idea is to build the infrastructure of the relationship between the countries and between the peoples," he continued.