Dubai - The UAE has welcomed the announcement of the ‘Peace to Prosperity’ economic workshop hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in cooperation with the United States of America, in Manama, Bahrain from 25-26 June.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the UAE supported the workshop and would send a delegation to participate in it.
"The UAE supports all international efforts aimed at supporting economic progress and increasing opportunities in the region, and alleviating the suffering of people in the region, particularly our brothers in Palestine,'' said the statement.
The statement noted that the workshop aimed to create a framework that ensures a prosperous future for the region. "It aims to lift the Palestinian people out of misery and to enable them for a stable and prosperous future," the statement added.
"The UAE reiterates its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,'' the Ministry underscored.
Noting that efforts aimed at development and prosperity are not in conflict with the UAE’s position on the issue of Palestine, the statement reiterated that such efforts will only advance and support a political solution that culminates in lasting and comprehensive peace between the Palestinians and Israelis.