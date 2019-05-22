Also in this package Bahrain to host workshop to encourage investment in Palestine

Dubai - The UAE has welcomed the announcement of the ‘Peace to Prosperity’ economic workshop hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in cooperation with the United States of America, in Manama, Bahrain from 25-26 June.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the UAE supported the workshop and would send a delegation to participate in it.

"The UAE supports all international efforts aimed at supporting economic progress and increasing opportunities in the region, and alleviating the suffering of people in the region, particularly our brothers in Palestine,'' said the statement.

The statement noted that the workshop aimed to create a framework that ensures a prosperous future for the region. "It aims to lift the Palestinian people out of misery and to enable them for a stable and prosperous future," the statement added.

"The UAE reiterates its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,'' the Ministry underscored.