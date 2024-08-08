The UAE Mission in Tokyo has advised Emirati citizens in Japan to exercise caution due to high tides (tsunami) that may affect coastal areas of Miyazaki.

The mission also emphasizes the importance of following safety instructions issued by the authorities and contacting 0097180024 or 0097180044444 in case of emergencies.

Additionally, the Ministry encourages UAE nationals to register with the "Twajudi" service for consular support.

Tsunami warning

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off southern Japan, with the local meteorological agency warning of potential tsunamis affecting coastal areas. The quake occurred at 4:42 p.m. (0742 GMT) at a depth of 25 kilometers (16 miles), according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Broadcaster NHK showed footage of traffic lights shaking violently in Miyazaki on Kyushu's southeast coast. NHK also reported that three people were injured in Miyazaki, though the extent of their injuries was not specified. Tsunamis of up to one meter were initially expected to arrive or had already arrived in some coastal areas of Kyushu and Shikoku islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The agency also noted the possibility of a small tsunami in Chiba, approximately 850 kilometers (530 miles) from the epicenter.

"Tsunamis will strike repeatedly. Please do not enter the sea or approach the coast until the warning is lifted," the JMA advised on the social media platform X. However, tsunamis measuring only 50 cm, 20 cm, and 10 cm were confirmed to have hit some locations, including the port of Miyazaki, more than an hour after the quake.