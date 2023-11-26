Abu Dhabi: Pension payments worth Dh749,052,192.81 will be distributed to pensioners and beneficiaries registered with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) on Monday, November 27, the GPSSA announced today.
The authority noted an increase of Dh25,297,908 in comparison to the same month last year, during which the value of pension payments amounted to Dh723,754,284.73.
The disbursement payments will be sent to 47,386 eligible individuals, an increase of 1,534 customers in comparison to the same month last year, during which the number of eligible persons reached 45,852.
The expenses include civilians who are subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as customers whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, in accordance to the pension law by which they are subject to.