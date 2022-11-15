Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Chairman of Dubai Judicial Council, has approved the appointment of new judges and prosecutors at Dubai’s courts and public prosecution.

The new appointments were made by Sheikh Maktoum as he chaired the meeting of the Dubai Judicial Council, during which he reviewed the council’s plans and recommendations to ensure the integrity and transparency of the emirate’s judiciary.

“Strengthening the supremacy of law is the main guarantee to safeguard human rights,” Sheikh Maktoum tweeted.

“Our goal is to advance the judicial system in Dubai to become the best and most efficient in the world,” he added.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum was briefed on the Council’s operations, achievements, and plans. He also reviewed several initiatives rolled out as part of the directives of the Council’s Chairman for the continued development of Dubai’s judicial system.

Sheikh Maktoum commended the members of the Council for their dedication to realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the rule of law, which is the fundamental guarantee for preserving human rights. The Deputy Ruler of Dubai noted that meeting Sheikh Mohammed’s expectations required redoubling efforts to increase efficiency and performance in line with international benchmarks.

The Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council also approved training sessions for 15 Emiratis at Dubai Judicial Institute to prepare them for their eventual appointment as assistant prosecutors at the Public Prosecution. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed also approved the appointment of four Emirati judges as part of efforts to recruit locals in the judicial sector. He also approved the appointment of several judges seconded from various brotherly Arab countries.

In a move that seeks to support Dubai’s judicial talent, Sheikh Maktoum also approved the promotion of several meritorious members of the judicial authority. On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum felicitated Abbas Othman Abbas, the former director of the Judicial Inspection Department in Dubai, for his efforts during his tenure.