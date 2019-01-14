“We are looking forward to working with our partners around the world to find exemplary solutions that will help us achieve the happiness and well-being of our people and ensure a better future for them and coming generations. This is to provide our peoples and friendly and brotherly peoples around the world with growth and prosperity. Sustainability remains one of the most important ways to reach that end. We are fully confident that the UAE’s people are keen to play an effective role in this regard, as our country is witnessing continuous progress in the field of sustainability,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid said.