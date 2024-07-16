Abu Dhabi: Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday on two-day state visit.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the welcoming reception for the Indonesian President and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Also present to welcome the Indonesian President were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Head of Honorary Mission accompanying the Indonesian President; and Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia.

As the aircraft carrying President Widodo entered UAE airspace, it was met by several UAE Airforce jets in a gesture of respect for the distinguished guest.

47 years of cooperation and friendship

The state visit by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia to the UAE marks a significant milestone in enhancing the comprehensive relations between the two countries, crowning a 47-year journey of cooperation and friendship between Abu Dhabi and Jakarta.

During the visit, both countries are expected to strengthen their partnership, particularly in nuclear energy, investment, financial sectors, and other vital areas.

Historically, the visit of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to Indonesia in May 1990 was a pivotal moment in the relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasised during his chairing of the UAE-Indonesia Joint Committee in Abu Dhabi in 2023 that the two countries - over the past 47 years - have enhanced cooperation and coordination across various fields. Key areas include energy, renewable energy, tourism, aviation, agriculture, food security, infrastructure, transportation, health, artificial intelligence, education, and culture.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted that Emirati-Indonesian ties have significantly grown within multilateral organisations and initiatives, including the partnership within the G20 under Indonesia’s presidency in 2022 and India’s in 2023, as well as cooperation to support the Pandemic Fund under the G20 initiative.

He also commended Indonesia’s support for the UAE’s joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a sectoral dialogue partner and the continued cooperation to strengthen this partnership.

Economically, the UAE-Indonesia bilateral trade has exceeded AED100 billion over the past ten years. Non-oil trade between the two countries from 2014 to 2023 reached approximately AED101.91 billion, with consistent growth in recent years.

The ratification of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries has exceptionally boosted economic relations and bilateral trade, reflected in the trade value which exceeded AED16 billion, marking a 7.2 percent increase compared to 2022.

The UAE-Indonesia CEPA, signed in Abu Dhabi in July 2022, is projected to boost non-oil trade to more than US$10 billion within five years, from approximately $3 billion in 2021. This will be achieved by reducing or eliminating tariffs on various goods and services, creating new opportunities for exporters and businesses from both countries.

According to the Ministry of Economy, jewellery and precious metals top the trade list, followed by cars, gold, palm oil and derivatives, and mobile phones.

The Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre, in collaboration with Indonesia, is a result of the UAE’s $10 million commitment to nurturing mangrove ecosystems, recognised as a critically important nature-based solution in combatting climate change and preserving coastal ecosystems.

The centre represents one of the UAE’s significant contributions to promoting climate and environmental sustainability worldwide and underscores the strength of the strategic partnership between the UAE and Indonesia in many vital areas.

Moreover, the UAE and Indonesia serve as true models of tolerance. Indonesia has achieved significant success in promoting tolerance and acceptance within its diverse society, comprising over 17,000 islands, with residents speaking more than 700 languages and encompassing multiple ethnicities. Tolerance is a key driver of development in this promising Asian country.