ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid rich tributes to Emirati women, emphasising that the UAE’s journey of development would not have been possible without their contributions.

Tweeting on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, Sheikh Mohamed said: “The UAE’s journey of development would not have been possible without the tireless dedication of determined and inspirational women. On #EmiratiWomensDay, we honour the women of the UAE for their role in shaping our nation’s ongoing progress.”

In another tweet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also highlighted women’s milestones and achievements in the UAE in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day.

“On this day, the UAE observes Emirati Women’s Day. We celebrate Emirati women as mothers, educators, and key partners in our development process. We acknowledge their roles in our homes, institutions, ministries, and civil and military entities. We also recognise Emirati women’s contributions in the private sector. Their achievements and their genuine partnership in shaping both the present and future of our country are truly commendable,” the Vice President shared in a post on his X account.

He further noted: “The UAE leads globally in 33 indicators related to women, including enrollment in secondary and higher education, and in the protection of their employment, personal rights, and social security. We also top 42 regional indicators. And the future holds even more promise.”