During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and Dr. Adesina discussed cooperation between the UAE and the African Development Bank Group.

They also explored ways to strengthen coordination to achieve shared objectives and support sustainable development across Africa for the benefit and prosperity of all its peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's commitment to deepening its economic and investment ties in Africa to enhance mutual growth and prosperity. He highlighted the significant role of financial institutions in this regard.

For his part, Dr. Adesina expressed his appreciation to the UAE President for the continuous support of the UAE in advancing development across Africa. He also commended cooperation between the African Development Bank Group and UAE institutions.