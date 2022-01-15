Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a letter from the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, regarding the development of fraternal relations between the two countries.
The letter was delivered to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, by Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, during a meeting at Qasr Al Watan here.
During the meeting, both parties reviewed the strong bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and ways to further develop them across various sectors.
The meeting also dealt with the latest developments in regional and international arenas.
Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Faris Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, also attended the meeting.