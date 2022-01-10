Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday made a telephone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.
During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised UAE’s support for everything that could ensure the stability of Kazakhstan and preserve its security, institutions and social peace, reported Emirates News Agency, WAM.
Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the latest developments in Kazakhstan in light of the recent events and the measures taken to establish security and protect institutions in the country.
He expressed his confidence in the ability of the government and people in Kazakhstan to overcome this difficult period quickly.
Tokayev extended his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and his support for Kazakhstan, noting their strong ties in various spheres.
The phone call also touched on bilateral relations and ways to develop them for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.