Sheikh Mohamed makes phone call to Kazakhstan President
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) held a phone conversation with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (L) on Monday Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday made a telephone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan.

‏During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised UAE’s support for everything that could ensure the stability of Kazakhstan and preserve its security, institutions and social peace, reported Emirates News Agency, WAM.

‏Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the latest developments in Kazakhstan in light of the recent events and the measures taken to establish security and protect institutions in the country.

‏He expressed his confidence in the ability of the government and people in Kazakhstan to overcome this difficult period quickly.

‏Tokayev extended his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and his support for Kazakhstan, noting their strong ties in various spheres.

‏The phone call also touched on bilateral relations and ways to develop them for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.