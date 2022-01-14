Riyadh: A UAE security force has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Joint Gulf Tactical Exercise of the Security Services of the Gulf Cooperation Council States, which is hosted by the Kingdom in the Eastern Province.
Brig. Gen. Salem Abdullah Al Habsi, a member of the Command and Control Committee, said the participants are fully geared for the exercise — codenamed "Arab Gulf Security Exercise 3" — which aims to enhance coordination and field cooperation, and develop capabilities for dealing with crises and emergencies.