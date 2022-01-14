Board of Trustees to meet every 21 days to follow-up on the pace of progress of the plan

The issuance of Federal Law No (12) of 2021, establishing the National Human Rights Institution, coincided with the UAE’s celebration of years of achievements. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in UAE, said that human beings in the UAE have been the focus of all its developmental efforts throughout its 50-year journey.

Kruse added that the issuance of Federal Law No (12) of 2021, establishing the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), which coincided with the UAE’s celebration of years of achievements, underscored the UAE’s future and consistent approach in supporting all efforts aimed at promoting and preserving human rights and dignity. He explained that NHRI is established as an independent entity that has its own legal personality and enjoys financial and administrative autonomy, in line with the Paris Principles. “Its work methodology is built on objective and impartial legal and human rights approaches and professional mechanisms that take into consideration both international human rights standards and local specificities.”

This came during the first media briefing of the NHRI, which was held on Thursday at the Emirates News Agency (WAM) headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to introduce the NHRI, elaborate on its functions and mandate and to review the outcomes of the first inaugural meeting of the NHRI Board of Trustees and relevant developments in the coming period.

Maqsoud Kruse

Review of inaugural meeting

The media briefing was attended by Hamad Al Kaabi, editor-in-chief of Al Ittihad, Abdulrahim Al Bateeh Al Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Media, and representatives of a number of local and international media outlets.

The NHRI chairperson reviewed the outcome of the inaugural meeting of the NHRI Board of Trustees for the 2022-2026 term, held on Wednesday. The meeting saw the approval of the ‘100-day plan’ for the institutional and organisational workings. The 100-day plan includes holding a meeting of the Board of Trustees every 21 days throughout the 100-day period to supervise and follow-up on the pace of achievement during the foundational stage, provided that the Board of Trustees meeting schedule is reviewed after the 100-day period has elapsed. He added that the inaugural meeting featured a session to organise an election for the appointment of the NHRI deputy chairperson at the second meeting of the Board of Trustees, which will be held on February 2, 2022. The board also tasked the NHRI secretary-general with drafting the main administrative, organisational and financial structures and regulations to be submitted to the Board of Trustees, and reviewed and approved at the second meeting.

The board approved the formation of a temporary ‘Advisory Committee’ to review, audit and advise on all matters related to all drafts, proposals and projections submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval during the 100-day period, provided that the committee’s status is reviewed after the 100-day period has elapsed.

The NHRI’s main mission is enhancing the UAE’s human rights track record, promoting human rights protection, raising awareness levels and ensuring the integration of such practices into institutional frameworks. - Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution

Election of committee chairs

Kruse further explained that the board approved the titles of six main committees concerned with the basic issues and topics that will be in focus for 2022, noting that the NHRI’s second meeting will feature a session to elect committee chairs from members of the Board of Trustees. The names of the six approved committees are: Civil and Political Rights Committee, the Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights Committee, the Complaints, Monitoring and Field Visits Committee, the International Relations and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee, the Committee for the Promotion of Human Rights Culture, and the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee.

The NHRI Chairperson said that the board approved the NHRI’s “visual identity” and the inauguration of its Media Centre, in addition to the rollout of the campaign to launch the NHRI’s official website and social media accounts during the board’s second meeting.

‘Constantly improve performance’

Responding to WAM’s questions regarding the launch of a multilingual platform to enable community contribution and promote human rights, Kruse said that the NHRI will include in its official website and social media accounts an interactive portal to empower community members of all segments and those interested in human rights protection to work together and submit inquiries, remarks and recommendations. “This will enable us to constantly improve our performance,” he added.

He added that the NHRI will collaborate with all segments of society, especially youth, and seeks, through the Committee for the Promotion of Human Rights Culture, to develop the programmes and initiatives required to reach all segments of society.

‘Promoting human rights, raising awareness’

Speaking of the NHRI drawing on the ‘Principles of the 50’ document, the NHRI chairperson said that the NHRI’s establishment is but a reflection and extension of this vision, which is dedicated to driving the UAE’s development in all fields. “However, the NHRI’s main mission is enhancing the UAE’s human rights track record, promoting human rights protection, raising awareness levels and ensuring the integration of such practices into institutional frameworks.”

Kruse said that the enhancement of the human rights culture will not be limited to seminars, lectures and programmes, as it will be further supported by the publications that NHRI is working on, as well as the virtual library and other information sources that will be developed in the coming period.

He further stated: “Our doors will always be open to all international organisations wishing to cooperate with the NHRI.”

‘Adopting human resources and financial regulations’