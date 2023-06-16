MBZ RAK-1686925830143
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President meets with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (L), before attending the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023. Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court

St. Petersburg: On the sidelines of his working visit to the Russian Federation, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is heading the UAE delegation at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President speaks with Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari, UAE Minister of Economy (R), during a visit to the UAE Pavilion at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023. ( Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court ) --- Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, accompanied by. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, toured the UAE pavilion at the forum and engaged in conversation with its organisers about the UAE’s participation and the pavilion’s key exhibits highlighting major initiatives in the fields of economic and sustainable development.

Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied during the UAE pavilion tour by a delegation including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.