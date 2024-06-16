President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his greetings and well wishes to the people of the UAE, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations celebrating the occasion.
On Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said: I wish my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the #UAE, and Muslims around the world a blessed Eid Al Adha. May God grant peace to all and bring us together in the spirit of harmony and unity.
Sheikh Mohamed also exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha with a number of leaders of sisterly countries through phone calls.
During the phone conversations, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid best wishes with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.