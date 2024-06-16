President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his greetings and well wishes to the people of the UAE, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations celebrating the occasion.

On Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said: I wish my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the #UAE, and Muslims around the world a blessed Eid Al Adha. May God grant peace to all and bring us together in the spirit of harmony and unity.