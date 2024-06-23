Ahead of India's clash against Australia in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, rain lashed out in the city of St Lucia.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India currently hold the top spot in Group 1 of the Super Eights after sealing wins in both their previous matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

They aim to do well in the T20 World Cup and register big wins to qualify for the semifinals, ending India's drought for an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy and winning their first T20 WC since the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007.

India will come into this match after beating Bangladesh by 50 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh's Australia conceded a disappointing 21-run defeat against Afghanistan in their previous match.

Recapping India's previous match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl. Hardik Pandya (50* runs from 24 balls, 4 fours and 3 sixes) played a stupendous unbeaten knock, helping India climb to 196/5 after losing a few early wickets. Rishabh Pant (36 runs from 24 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) and Shivam Dube (34 runs from 24 balls, 3 sixes) also contributed crucial runs in the first inning.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh bowling attack, picking up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, the Bangladesh batting lineup faltered against India's bowling attack. Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 runs from 32 balls, 1 four and 3 sixes) was the only standout batter, but Bangladesh fell short of the 197-run target.

Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack, picking up three wickets and giving away 19 runs in his four overs. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells, helping India clinch a convincing 50-run win.

Pandya was named the 'Player of the Match' after his impressive performance with both bat and ball.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia Squad