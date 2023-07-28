Head of States

Among those conveying their sympathies were King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt; Kais Saied, President of Tunisia; Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, President of Somalia; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey; Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Transitional President of the Republic of Chad; Isaac Herzog, President of Israel; Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq; and Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon. The leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness and the entire Al Nahyan family.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Their Majesties and Excellencies for their sincere sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, which reflect the strong bonds that unite their countries and the UAE.

Saudi Crown Prince

Sheikh Mohamed also received a phone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, who wished to condole him on the passing of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Al Nahyan family, praying to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased and rest his soul in paradise, and grant his family patience and solace.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia conveyed to the President the condolences of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

For his part, President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for Prince Mohammed’s sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, praying to God to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also received a phone call from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who offered his sincere condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed and prayed to God to bless him with His mercy and forgiveness.

Second day of condolences

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed continued to receive condolences at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi from Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani; Sheikh Al Qaqa bin Hamad Al Thani; and Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).

Sheikhs, officials and crowds of mourners expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the entire Al Nahyan family.

They all prayed to Allah to grant the late Sheikh Saeed peace and mercy, and solace and patience to all in this time of grief.