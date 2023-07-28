Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received condolences for a second day on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Sheikhs, delegations and crowds of mourners.
Sheikh Mohamed also received phone calls from a number of heads of state offering condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Head of States
Among those conveying their sympathies were King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt; Kais Saied, President of Tunisia; Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, President of Somalia; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey; Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Transitional President of the Republic of Chad; Isaac Herzog, President of Israel; Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq; and Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon. The leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness and the entire Al Nahyan family.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Their Majesties and Excellencies for their sincere sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, which reflect the strong bonds that unite their countries and the UAE.
Saudi Crown Prince
Sheikh Mohamed also received a phone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, who wished to condole him on the passing of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Al Nahyan family, praying to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased and rest his soul in paradise, and grant his family patience and solace.
The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia conveyed to the President the condolences of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.
For his part, President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for Prince Mohammed’s sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, praying to God to protect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also received a phone call from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who offered his sincere condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed and prayed to God to bless him with His mercy and forgiveness.
Second day of condolences
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed continued to receive condolences at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi from Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani; Sheikh Al Qaqa bin Hamad Al Thani; and Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).
Sheikhs, officials and crowds of mourners expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the entire Al Nahyan family.
They all prayed to Allah to grant the late Sheikh Saeed peace and mercy, and solace and patience to all in this time of grief.
Alongside Sheikh Mohamed, condolences were received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; . Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of Sheikhs.