Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led worshippers in performing the funeral prayer for the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was joined by other members of the Nahyan family in performing the funeral prayer, asking Allah, the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the late Sheikh Saeed and place him in paradise.
They accompanied the body of the late Sheikh Saeed to his final resting place at Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.