Dubai: The Court of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has mourned the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler, who passed away today (Thursday).

The court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of three days starting from Thursday, July 27, to Saturday, July 29.

The Court of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away on Thursday.

The obituary released by Sharjah and Ajman Courts read, "In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... With hearts accepting of God's decree and destiny, we mourn the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler."

Offering heartfelt condolences and sympathy to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Al Nahyan family, the Rulers' Courts prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul in Paradise.

The Court also declared an official three-day mourning period in the Emirate of Sharjah, during which UAE flags will be flown at half mast, starting from today, Thursday, July 27, and ending at the end of Saturday, July 29.

Ajman Ruler's Court

The Ajman Ruler's Court extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE, asking Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in Paradise and the people of the UAE patience and solace.

Fujairah Ruler

The Court of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has mourned the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away on Thursday, 27th July.

The Court extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Al Nahyan family, asking Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in Paradise.

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler's Court

The Court of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, mourned the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away today.

The RAK Ruler's Court offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Al Nahyan family, asking Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in Paradise and the Al Nahyan family patience and solace.

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler's Court

The Court of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, mourned the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative, who passed away today.

The Court extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE, asking Allah Almighty to grant the deceased eternal peace in Paradise and the people of the UAE patience and solace.

Condolences offered

Soon after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed mourned the passing of his late brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condolences from across the UAE began to pour in.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, expressed his condolences on the death of Sheikh Saeed.