In a statement today, the Presidential Court, said : “H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, is going through a health problem. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant him quick recovery."
Born 1965 in Al Ain, Sheikh Saeed earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the UAE University in 1988. After graduating, he was appointed as the Undersecretary of the Department of Planning in Abu Dhabi. He served as the Chairman of the Department of Seaports from 1991 to 1996.
He was also a representative of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he undertook numerous official international visits. He held the position of President of the UAE Football Association between 2002 and 2003.
Additionally, he played a significant role in various major development projects in the UAE. He was also a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development (ADCED), and Chairman of Al WahdaSports Club.