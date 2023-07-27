Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned his late brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away on Thursday.
The Presidential Court issued the following obituary:
“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful... With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his late brother, H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who passed away today."
The Presidential Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of three days starting from today, Thursday, corresponding to July 27, and ending at the end of Saturday, July 29.
May God shower the deceased with His vast mercy, and may He dwell him in paradise and inspire the Al Nahyan family with patience and solace.
The funeral prayer in absentia will be performed in all mosques across the country after the Dhuhr (noon) prayer.
Condolences will be received today at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. On Friday and Saturday, condolences will be received in two sessions: in the morning from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and in the evening from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
Born 1965 in Al Ain, Sheikh Saeed earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the UAE University in 1988.
After graduating, he was appointed as the Undersecretary of the Department of Planning in Abu Dhabi. He served as the Chairman of the Department of Seaports from 1991 to 1996.
He was also a representative of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he undertook numerous official international visits. He held the position of President of the UAE Football Association between 2002 and 2003.
Additionally, he played a significant role in various major development projects in the UAE. He was also a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development (ADCED), and Chairman of Al Wahda Sports Club.