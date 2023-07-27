Abu Dhabi: World leaders, including Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, have extended their condolences to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan following the death of his brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Saeed, who was the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Thursday morning.
Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, also addressed a condolence cable to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In their respective condolence messages, leaders across the world conveyed their deep sympathy, praying for peace for the departed soul and patience for Sheikh Mohamed, his family, and the people of the UAE during this time of grief.
Egypt's President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi mourned Sheikh Saeed's demise and extended his sympathies to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Likewise, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, extended his sympathies to both the President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court of the UAE.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also offered his deepest condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The UAE has declared a three-day mourning period, with flags flown at half-mast starting Thursday until Saturday.