UAE flags flutter in the wind on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai as the UAE prepares to celebrate its 49th National Day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Residents have been invited to record their own vocal performances of the UAE National Anthem for the 49th UAE National Day.

The Organising Committee of the Official 49th National Day Celebration has launched the campaign titled ‘Eishy Bilady’ — the first two words of the UAE’s National Anthem in Arabic, which mean “long live our country”. A dedicated page on the celebration’s official website (uaenationalday.ae) has been launched, and includes instructions on how to make a recording.

People can also submit their recordings via the celebration’s official social media channels (@OfficialUAEND) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Participants of all ages, nationalities and singing abilities are invited to submit a performance and use the hashtag #Eishy_Bilady wherever they can. Entries can be submitted until November 30.

Recordings to be featured

A selection of the recordings will be broadcast as part of the country’s official National Day live show that will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 2. Submissions will also be featured on the official National Day social media channels in a range of videos. Khalfan Al Mazrouei, member of the organising committee, said: “With COVID-19 restrictions on public celebrations, this mass performance of the national anthem provides an opportunity for people across the country to unite in song, providing solace through music in these trying times. This year, more than ever, is important for the community to come together as one voice in hope and positivity for the future.”

Live show