Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met Chen Miner, Member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, and Communist Party Secretary of Tianjin, on Tuesday in Dubai.

Welcoming Miner and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the deep ties and extensive cooperation between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China spanning political, economic, cultural, and developmental fields. He underscored the shared commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership, guided by a common vision for progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the continuous growth of UAE-China relations under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Xi Jinping, President of China.

The meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, also explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, with a focus on sectors that are vital to the future aspirations of the two countries.

Key areas of discussion included ways to further consolidate trade. China is currently the UAE’s top global trading partner. Highlighting opportunities emerging from the Belt and Road Initiative, the discussions touched on the UAE’s strategic role in the initiative, reinforced by its growing status as a major regional and global trading hub. The discussions also explored ways to expand cooperation in investment, industry, technology, and clean energy, drawing on the diverse offerings of both countries.