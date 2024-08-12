Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Athens has issued a warning to UAE citizens residing in or visiting Greece to exercise caution due to ongoing forest fires in the northeast of Attica and surrounding areas.
In a statement, the mission emphasized the importance of adhering to safety instructions provided by local authorities to ensure personal safety and minimize risk.
Citizens are advised to stay informed about the evolving situation and follow any guidelines or evacuation orders issued by emergency services.
For any emergency situations, the UAE Mission has provided contact numbers for immediate assistance: +971 800 4444 or +971 800 024. Additionally, citizens are encouraged to register for the Twajudi service, which offers support and assistance to UAE nationals abroad.