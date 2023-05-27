Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written letter to Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, with an official invitation to attend the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) to be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai in November.
Herzog received the message during his meeting with Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.
Also, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent an invitation to Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, to attend COP28.
The invitation was presented to Netanyahu by Ambassador Al Khaja.
Projects and initiatives
In the run-up to the conference, the UAE recently approved 78 eco-friendly projects and initiatives in preparation for COP28.
These include national strategies to reduce carbon footprint and regulate the use of solar power products, as well as sustainable tourism, among others.
COP28 will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.
The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.