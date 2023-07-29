Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Dr Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Saudi Royal Court announced on Friday the death of Prince Dr Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

The Royal Court said in a statement: “ Prince Dr Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud, Advisor to King Salman, passed away.”

Who is Prince Dr Turki bin Mohammed

Prince Turki was a respected figure who left a lasting impact in the field of political science and international relations. Born and raised in Riyadh, he embarked on his academic journey at King Saud University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1974.

Further pursuing his passion for economics and politics, Prince Turki moved to the United Kingdom where he completed his master’s degree in economics at the University of Cambridge in 1978. He continued his education and completed his PhD in political science from the University of London in 1982.

After earning his PhD, Prince Turki returned to Riyadh to serve as a professor in the Department of Political Science at King Saud University. He spent eight years moulding the minds of future political scientists.

His vast knowledge and experience led him to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he initially worked as a deputy head of the Western administration, and also taught as a professor at the Institute for Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh.

Prince Turki then served as the Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while continuing to head the General Directorate of International Organisations. In 2001, he was appointed as the Undersecretary for Multilateral Relations.

His dedicated service to his nation was recognised and Prince Turki was appointed as an advisor to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in 2016. In addition, he was selected to chair the National Authority for the implementation of the CWC and led the Kingdom’s delegations in various committees both within and outside the Kingdom.