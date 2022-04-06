Dubai: Establishments in the UAE can have a ban placed on them due to not paying workers’ salaries. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Tuesday explained how establishments can have the restrictions lifted through service centres.
“Establishment must pay their workers’ wages via the Wage Protection System (WPS). They must pay their registered workers’ wages via the system even if they are outside the country,” the ministry said in a tweet.
Employees in UAE are entitled to paid leave via the WPS, which is an electronic salary transfer system that allows institutions to pay wages via banks, exchange houses, and financial institutions approved and authorised to provide the service.
Banned entities can lift the ban by requesting a salary period adjustment service through the services centres, ‘businessmen services’, Tawaseel or the establishment’s facilitation system.
“If the ban is not lifted even if the wages are paid, the establishment shall request technical support with proof attached,” said the ministry on Twitter.
Moreover, the ministry said that if a fishing boat or taxi establishment is banned, a technical support request shall be submitted.