Abu Dhabi: The total number of mosques and musallas in the UAE has reached 9,083 and 163 respectively in 2019, according to statistics released by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA.
Mosques with a capacity of more than 100 worshippers accounted for 85 percent of the total number with 301 mosques each accommodating more than 1,000 worshippers.
Figures also showed that the workforce in these mosques, which included imams, muezzins, preachers and workers, stood at 6,089.
Earlier on March 16, the UAE had decided to close mosques, temples and churches to prevent the spread of coronavirus, however, the country announced yesterday it will gradually reopen mosques and places of worship from Wednesday, July 1, welcoming only 30 per cent of their total capacity.