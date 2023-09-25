Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Bahrain over the martyrdom and injury of a number of its soldiers who were performing their national duty in the “Restore Hope” operation as part of the joint Arab coalition.
“The attack represents a disregard for all international laws and norms, requiring a deterrent response,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The ministry urged the international community to unify efforts and take a decisive stance to halt such attacks and return back towards a political process that can pave the way for peace, security and stability in Yemen and the region.
It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Bahrain and people, and to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.