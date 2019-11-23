Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Economy has announced the launch of the ‘UAE Economic Forum,’ to be held on December 11-12, 2019, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Armani Hotel Dubai. The Forum, organised jointly by the economic departments in all the seven emirates and the Ministry of Economy in the UAE, is one of the most prominent annual events in the country that puts the spotlight on current strategies guiding growth in the UAE and its economic plans for the short to medium term.

The UAE Economic Forum builds on the success of the ‘UAE Economic Outlook Forum’ and the ‘Emirates Economic Planning Forum’ over the last six years, combining them into a single event this year under the theme ‘The UAE Enterprising Economy: Resilience, Growth & Prosperity.’ The event will be a showcase of the aspirations and future plans of all economic departments and the Ministry of Economy in the UAE.

The objectives of the Forum are defined by a set of strategic plans including the UAE Vision 2021, National Innovation Strategy, Dubai Health Strategy 2021, Ajman Vision 2021, and Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021. Longer term plans, such as, Economic Vision 2030 and Environment Vision 2030 for Abu Dhabi as well as the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 and Dubai 3D Printing Strategy have also been taken into account in charting the Forum agenda.

The first edition of the UAE Economic Forum will provide a broad platform for public and private sector stakeholders and decision-makers in the UAE's economic planning as well as business leaders, innovators, academia and local and international experts to discuss the most important issues facing the country and society, and review the strategic initiatives being developed and implemented.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, said: “We are pleased to be part of the UAE Economic Forum 2019 as it’s an event that reflects the strength of the economy in the UAE and its continuing progress in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the directives of our leadership. The Forum will highlight government-led economic initiatives launched in recent years in addition to priority issues and strategic plans of each emirate as well as the federal government, and their impact on boosting the overall GDP in the UAE in the coming years.”

Al Mansoori added: “The UAE has taken great strides in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development based on innovation, competitiveness and enhancing the role of technology in the national economy. We are confident that all economic entities in the UAE will continue to collaborate to tackle challenges and sustain growth in the country through developing appropriate strategic plans and quality initiatives”.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy, said: “The UAE Economic Forum has a pivotal role in achieving the UAE National Agenda to make the country the most innovative in the world by 2021. In addition to discussing economic prospects and aspirations in the presence of the seven economic departments and the Ministry of Economy in the UAE the Forum will also host a number of workshops that enable participants to share knowledge and experiences. We look forward to the Forum coming up with many initiatives that will determine the future of business and the economy in Dubai and the UAE.”

The strength of the UAE economy derives from its cohesion, Al Qamzi, said, adding that the UAE Economic Forum is hence significant as it provides a new platform for all emirates and the federal government to come together, share the latest emirate-level and federal-level statistics and projections, and present strategic plans. “The Forum is thus the right place to view the economic performance and future outlook in the UAE against the global economic backdrop and identify opportunities for further public-private partnerships in the evolving policy framework.”