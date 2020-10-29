Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist act that took place in Nice, France, which resulted in three deaths and several people being hurt.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed, in a statement today, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts.
The ministry stressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with religious and humanitarian values and principles.
The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.