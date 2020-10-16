1 of 13
Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians went into their match against Kolkata Knight Riders with one eye on retaking top spot in the points table from Delhi Capitals. Eoin Morgan, who took over from Dinesh Karthik as skipper on Friday, won the toss and elected to bat.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
KKR were looking to Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi to get some early runs on the board in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
But KKR were soon on the back foot as Tripathi fell for only seven runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Kolkata were in all sorts of trouble as Nathan Coulter-Nile accounted for Nitish Rana for only five runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Dinesh Karthik gave up the KKR captaincy so he could focus on his batting for the team - I don't think four runs before Rahul Chahar took him out was what they had in mind.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
They were dropping like flies as Gill (21) and Andre Russell (12) falling meant KKR were reeling at 61-5.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Thankfully Pat Cummins (53) and new skipper Morgan (39) kept their cool to haul their side back from the brink of the lowest first innings score in IPL 13 and up to 148/5 after their 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Mumbai still had their tails up despite the late resilience shown by KKR. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock were determined to get the chase off to a good start.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
And the pair got off to a flier, bringing up the 50 partnership in just over five overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
De Kock's personal fifty came soon after as the Mumbai openers continued to tick along comfortably above the required rune rate.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
KKR finally made the breakthrough in the 11th over, when Sharma was caught on 35 from 36 balls. Suryakumar Yadav came in as the new man at No. 3.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Things got interesting when Yadav fell for only 10 runs, with Mumbai on 111-2 and needing a run a ball with a little over six overs remaining.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
However, Hardik Pandya was the next man in and he and De Kock had Mumbai cruising to victory, with the defending champions clocking an eight-wicket victory to go top of the table on 12 points.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI