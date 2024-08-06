During the call, the two leaders discussed the latest regional and international developments, with an emphasis on tensions in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and reduce escalation to prevent further crises that threaten regional peace and stability.

Furthermore, both leaders stressed the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the intensification of efforts to establish a clear path towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution. This solution aims to ensure the security and stability of the region for the benefit of all parties involved.