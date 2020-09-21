Ajman: Two shopping centres have been temporarily shut down for failing to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced on Sunday.
Majed Alsuwaidi, manager of Inspection and Follow-up Section, said DED will continue to intensify its inspection campaigns across the emirate’s markets to ensure that all economic facilities are adhering to preventive measures and health requirements in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
He said a team of inspectors has closed two shopping centres that were found to be lenient with these measures, adding that the work in these centers will be temporarily suspended to maintain the health and safety of society. “They will be reopened as soon as we make sure that that they adhere to all controls and requirements,” he said.
Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures by all economic establishments operating in Ajman, adding that extensive inspection campaigns will continue to be carried out across the emirate to determine the extent of compliance with circulars issued by competent authorities. “Whoever is found to be violating the law will consequently be subject to administrative and legal penalties,” Al Suwaidi said.