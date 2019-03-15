Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi at the Paris Book Fair on Thursday. He held discussions with publishers, literati and media representatives on the importance of cultural development during his visit to the fair. Image Credit: Supplied

Paris: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has stressed the importance of introducing and sharing Islamic and Arabic culture around the world through various cultural activities and forums.

The Sharjah Ruler’s remarks came during his visit to Sharjah’s Pavilion represented by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at the 39th edition of Paris Book Fair on Thursday.

Dr Shaikh Sultan discussed with publishers, literati and media representatives the importance of cultural development. He stressed that its development is enabled not only by reading, but by pursuing all paths that lead us to receiving knowledge — that is — by attending lectures in schools and universities, and taking up arts, theatre and other cultural activities.

Dr Shaikh Sultan also pointed out that his works of drama are a reflection of true historical events, adding that his works touch upon issues of the Arab and Islamic world.

During his tour of the book fair, the Sharjah Ruler visited the stands displayed by a number of Arab countries, including that of the Sultanate of Oman — special guest at the fair. He praised the cultural progress of Oman with the support of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, and praised the Sultanate’s literary offerings that continue to contribute to exchange between all civilisations and countries of the world.

Dr Shaikh Sultan revealed that he will be releasing a new book that partly delves into Oman’s history, adding he intends to release it during the Muscat Book Fair.

At Oman’s pavilion, he was received by Dr. Abdul Monem Bin Mansour Al Hasani, Minister of Information; and Dr Abdullah Bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television; who presented to him the latest publications of Oman, in addition to the events and activities of the Sultanate during the book fair.

At the Saudi Arabian pavilion, the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed by the Saudi Ambassador to France, Dr Khalid Al Anqari on the Kingdom’s activities during the four-day fair, in addition to the latest publications on display.