LONDON: The Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah (AUS) met in London, UK, on Sunday.

The board reviewed the status of educational programmes, parameters for the operating budget for the fiscal year 2020, student and alumni accomplishments and faculty achievements in research and scholarly activity. Board members praised the progress made by AUS and expressed their confidence in the university’s plans for continuing to ensure academic excellence.

His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of AUS, chaired the meeting and expressed his appreciation for the guidance and support provided by board members.