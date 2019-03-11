LONDON: The Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah (AUS) met in London, UK, on Sunday.
The board reviewed the status of educational programmes, parameters for the operating budget for the fiscal year 2020, student and alumni accomplishments and faculty achievements in research and scholarly activity. Board members praised the progress made by AUS and expressed their confidence in the university’s plans for continuing to ensure academic excellence.
His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of AUS, chaired the meeting and expressed his appreciation for the guidance and support provided by board members.
Speaking on the occasion, Professor Kevin Mitchell, acting chancellor of AUS, said: “On behalf of the university, I wish to thank His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi for his extraordinary commitment to creating a unique academic community that has brought together students and faculty from around the world. We are grateful for the support provided by His Highness and a distinguished Board of Trustees.”