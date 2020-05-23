Security personnel stand on a roof next to damaged houses after a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashed in a residential area in Karachi. Image Credit: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane came down among houses on Friday afternoon after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, the airline said. There were 97 fatalities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar condolences to the Pakistani president.