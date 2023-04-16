Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today announced the launch of the ‘Hub Nub’ app, a new government communications mechanism that facilitates instant, reliable and effective communication between Dubai government leaders and decision makers.

The app provides a platform for government leaders to rapidly coordinate among themselves in a secure, integrated, and highly reliable digital environment. Available around the clock, the platform facilitates the rapid deliberations and immediate exchange of documents and notes necessary to make the best the possible decision quickly and effectively. The platform embodies the dynamism of the Dubai Government, which has emerged as a pioneer in digital transformation and a leader in anticipating and designing the future.

Developed by Digital Dubai, the Hub Nub app serves as a platform for real-time strategic communication between Dubai government leaders across all sectors that will help boost decision-making. Representing a paradigm shift in government communications, the new platform addresses the need to make instant decisions to boost the quality of governance. Forming part of the Dubai Government’s efforts to shape a bright future and achieve the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal to consolidate the emirate’s status as one of the world’s top three cities, the new platform has been developed in response to the government’s changing strategic imperatives in a rapidly evolving urban environment.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that Dubai Government is working to develop groundbreaking digital tools as part of efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise government excellence.

“To reinforce Dubai’s position as a world-leading government, we need to ensure quick, impactful and real-time decision making. We are committed to providing all the support the government sector needs to deliver quality services that exceed international benchmarks and develop advanced new models for raising government efficiency and the happiness of the community,” Sheikh Hamda said.

He expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of Digital Dubai and other government entities to ensure a smooth and harmonious digital transformation that will boost sustainability and optimise the use of resources. Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of proactively generating innovative ideas to improve government operations.

“We seek to consolidate Dubai’s status as the world’s best city to live, work and visit. To achieve our ambitious goals we need to constantly develop robust creative solutions to challenges that may seem impossible to solve. Dubai continues to invest heavily in expanding its technological capabilities. We are confident that the city will maintain its position as a leader in technological adoption and innovation. The capabilities of our nation’s talent encourage us to raise the bar for quality and efficiency and expand the horizons of excellence in our efforts to improve people’s lives.”

Secure exchange

Hub Nub provides a wide range of services, including instant messaging, voice messages, video and audio calls, and enables the sharing of photos, documents, websites, and other content.

The platform meets the highest standards of security for data exchange, in line with the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy, which aims to provide superior levels of protection against cyberthreats.

The Hub Nub app supports Dubai’s efforts to enhance its position as a world leader in cybersecurity by adopting the highest data protection standards and controls. The platform contributes to ensuring a safe cyberspace that supports the rapid technological evolution taking place in the emirate and the development of game-changing digital services for citizens and residents.

Digital Dubai