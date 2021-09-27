The holidays will be paid leave that can be used between October 2021 and March 2022

Image Credit: Dubai Media office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued instructions granting a six-day paid exceptional holiday to Dubai government employees to allow them to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The six-day leave can be used during the exhibition period from October 1, 2021 to the end of March 2022 to enable government employees and their families to visit the Expo world under one roof.

Sheikh Hamdan’s directives reflect his keenness to give government staff the full opportunity to strike a balance between work and family, thereby ensuring their psychological and social stability and enabling them to increase productivity within a distinctive working environment conducive to excellence.

“Expo is a unique event during which the world meets in Dubai, bringing into the knowledge, cultures and creativity from all over the world. Our goal is to turn the expo’s theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” into reality and tangible positive results,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He added: “We want our team to stay up-to-date with the global advancement and be familiar with creative ideas from all corners of the globe.”

Dubai has established a unique business model based on creativity to achieve the highest levels of excellence. “This requires us to learn from successful experiences and creative ideas to inspire new frameworks that will help achieve the ambitious goals that the UAE is preparing for the next 50 years,” Sheikh Hamdan emphasised.

He said the Expo event gives a rare opportunity to learn about the future. “We urge our team to make the most of global experiences to inspire the best solutions, practices and tools to move forward into the future and achieve leadership."

The great global event offers an umbrella under which the world will come together to highlight cultures, creativities and innovations offered by 192 countries, for the first time in the region.