Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Sheikh Fahad and reviewed ways to boost the longstanding cordial relations with Kuwait, highlighting the deep brotherly and historical ties binding the two nations and their peoples. They also explored avenues to further enhance cooperation across various fields to serve bilateral interests and advance joint Arabian Gulf initiatives, guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. Sheikh Fahad heartily congratulated Sheikh Hamdan on the trust placed in him by the UAE leadership, as evidenced in his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. He wished the UAE and Sheikh Hamdan continued success and prosperity.