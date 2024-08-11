SHARJAH: The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA)’s Museums Express is going places, reaching out to thousands of young people in schools and universities.

Ahead of International Youth Day on August 12, the authority’s innovative learning methodologies are in the spotlight, as are its youth empowerment initiatives in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who said, “Museums are made to educate our children and our future generations.”

The Museums Express features a bus transformed into a mobile museum traveling across various regions. It offers an interactive educational experience that fosters creative thinking and appreciation for history and heritage.

The initiative also promotes collaboration with educational and local institutions, providing young people the opportunity to explore museum treasures and understand the captivating stories behind them.

Museums Express has so far reached over 12,000 students from schools and universities across Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority, highlighted the importance of cultural and social awareness through specialised and innovative programmes and initiatives aimed at attracting youth to museum sciences and enhancing their knowledge of museums’ societal roles.

Deemas urged young people to visit museums in Sharjah to explore the rich treasures documenting key historical and societal milestones of the UAE.

Speaking about the Sheikh Sultan Award for Youth Energy, she conveyed the advice of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, to young men and women, who by giving a little of their time to practise sports, volunteering and other activities stand to benefit. Winning the Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth could also make them community heroes.

The annual Sharjah Museums Ambassadors programme, now in its 16th edition, underscores SMA’s ambition to raise awareness about the importance of museum guidance, develop participants’ skills across various domains, and prepare the youth for future careers in museums.