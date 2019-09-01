The meeting, which is held on the first day of school, will discuss various topics including the six points (tips), which Sheikh Mohammad published on Saturday night, addressing the nation, specifically officials, minsters and leaders.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammad tweeted: “A fresh new day with a fresh season of achievements and a new journey in and for the nation. On my way to a Cabinet meeting in Abu Dhabi. The first thing to discuss with my team is how to activate and implement 'Letter of the New Season'."