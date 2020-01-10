Abu Dhabi: Saqr Ghubash, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC) has said that the UAE continues to enhance sustainable development and make a positive transformation in the energy sector locally, regionally and globally, while mobilising the international community and stimulating co-operation based on its pivotal role in the fields of sustainability and renewable energy.

Ghubash made the remarks while addressing the Legislators Forum as part of the 10th session of the IRENA Assembly organised at St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

He indicated that the forum represents a big opportunity to emphasise the viewpoint of parliamentarians and legislators while shedding light on issues related to energy transformation witnessed worldwide and other topics related to the exchange of experiences and renewable energy solutions that would enable countries to meet their domestic, regional and international needs from clean energy sources.

He also spoke on the role of the FNC and various government departments to provide a necessary legal environment to enhance partnerships, activities and investments that contribute to establishing and developing renewable energy projects and ensuring their sustainability, by setting the required legislation and regulatory frameworks in this regard.