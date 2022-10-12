Abu Dhabi: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met on Tuesday with ministers, Arab and foreign officials, on the margin of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2022).
The UAE signed two separate MoUs with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.
Lt. General Sheikh Saif met with the DRC's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralisation and Customary Affairs, Daniel Aselo Okito.
They discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the brotherly countries. An MoU on police and security matters was signed between the UAE and the DRC.
Lt. General Sheikh Saif also met with Mohamed Ahmed Ould Mohamed Lamine, Minister of Interior and Decentralisation of Mauritania, and discussed current relations between the two brotherly countries in the policing field and ways to enhance them.
An MoU on police and security matters was signed between the UAE and Mauritania.
Sheikh Saif also met with Mazen Al Faraya, Minister of Interior of Jordan, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the brotherly countries in the fields of policing and security.
His Highness also held a meeting with Mulay Idris Al Wali, Director-General for Interior Affairs at Morocco's Ministry of Interior, during which they discussed means to enhance bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.