DubaiNow is the first unified government smart app offering more than 70 services

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Also in this package DubaiNow: Sheikh Hamdan directs government entities to provide services through app

Dubai: The immigration authority in Dubai is the latest government entity to offer its services at the touch of a button.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has recently launched services on the DubaiNow app to provide residents with the facility of applying, managing and cancelling residency visas for their spouse and / or children.

The residency visa service on DubaiNow app. Image Credit: Screengrab

The DubaiNow app is an initiative carried out by Smart Dubai – a government entity charged with facilitating Dubai's citywide smart transformation, to empower, deliver and promote an efficient, seamless, safe and impactful city experience for residents and visitors.

On its website, Smart Dubai described DubaiNow as “the first unified Dubai government services smart app offering more than 70 city services”.

“Our aim is to combine most of your daily government needs in Dubai, and therefore we are continuously striving to add more government services to ensure your happiness.”

The DubaiNow app also helps residents manage bills, track their visas, renew a trade license, and register a vehicle.

Available services on DubaiNow

Utilities and bills

Pay your DEWA, Etisalat, du, Dubai Municipality bills. Pay your Dubai Police traffic fines. Top up your Salik, NOL, Dubai Customs Accounts Donate to Dubai Cares and Al Jalila Foundation.

Driving

Renew your vehicle registration. Top up your parking time. Explore street speed limits. View road accident notifications to plan your travel efficiently. Find your nearest petrol station and Tasjeel centres.

Public Transport

Track Dubai Airport flight departures and arrivals. Call a Taxi. View the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) metro map. Plan your journey to and from any point, and view the best routes.

Education

Find schools registered with Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and universities’ information and filter by name, rating, annual fees, curriculum and location.

General

View Dubai Calendar and Dubai’s daily weather conditions. Find your nearest ATM, and use the fastest route to reach Track Emirates Post (Empost) shipments and view shipping rates. Send your feedback or report complaints regarding any government department service in Dubai. Access Makani to locate specific buildings and addresses in Dubai, a service provided by Dubai Municipality

Islam

View daily prayer timings, find your nearest mosque and select the fastest route to get there.

Security

Report a violation to Dubai Police. Find the nearest Dubai Police Station and select the fastest route to get there. Inquire about the status of Dubai Court’s cases. Call emergency numbers like Dubai Police, Ambulance, Fire Department, and DEWA.

Business