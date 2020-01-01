Ras Al Khaimah fireworks Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Last night, on New Year's eve, Ras Al Khaimah created history with its fireworks show featuring two record-breaking acts: the use of the most unmanned aerial vehicles launching fireworks simultaneously (190) and the spell-binding sight of the "longest firework firewall".

Preparations were measured against stringent guidelines set by adjudicators from Guinness World Records. For the "longest firework waterfall" the fireworks hung on wires at a distance measuring 4,000 metres, in the hope of breaking the previous record of 3517.23 metres recorded in Fukuoka, Japan.

The pyro-drones theme also entailed recreating the key monuments of Ras Al Khaimah through laser displays and pyrotechnics.