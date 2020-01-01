Dubai: Last night, on New Year's eve, Ras Al Khaimah created history with its fireworks show featuring two record-breaking acts: the use of the most unmanned aerial vehicles launching fireworks simultaneously (190) and the spell-binding sight of the "longest firework firewall".
Preparations were measured against stringent guidelines set by adjudicators from Guinness World Records. For the "longest firework waterfall" the fireworks hung on wires at a distance measuring 4,000 metres, in the hope of breaking the previous record of 3517.23 metres recorded in Fukuoka, Japan.
The pyro-drones theme also entailed recreating the key monuments of Ras Al Khaimah through laser displays and pyrotechnics.
A spokesperson for the organising committee for RAK NYE 2020 said ahead of the extravaganza, "While Ras Al Khaimah's New Year's Eve has set Guinness World Records in the past two years, this year, the innovative two record bids are the first-of-a-kind, assuring a magnificent display. We are putting the final touches and are working closely with the adjudicators to ensure the show will be unlike any other."