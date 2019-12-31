Burj Khalifa fireworks ring in 2020. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: The UAE rang in New Year 2020 with spectacular fireworks — no less than 20 locations around the city came alive with fireworks and light shows.

The epicentre of the revelry was the world's tallest building — Burj Khalifa. Dubai pulled off a phenomenal New Year party, but other emirates of the UAE had their own share that were no less impressive.

As it happened: Watch Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai live

Fireworks all around

Fireworks exploded all around the UAE as the country welcomed 2020 with spectacular fire-light-sounds shows.

Thousands of enthralled visitors camped around Burj Khalifa for the New Year's Eve party.

Image Credit: Emaar

People wait to witness the fireworks at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Sheikh Zayed Road closed: Quiet before the revelry

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani

Beginning to gradually close Sheikh Zayed Road from both directions between the Trade Centre tunnel and Al Safa Bridge, diverting traffic to alternative routes, Dubai Police has tweeted.

Just spotted above Dubai

Can anyone tell us what these are?

Image Credit: Sara Shurafa/Gulf News

Just before the New Year 2020 countdown, mysterious streaks of light appeared above Dubai. Sort of like a meteor shower, but moving leisurely. Then, the streaks of light moved horizontally in the vicinity above the Burj Khalifa tower.

For a few short moments of wonderment, amazed NYE revellers looked up to the sky — guessing what they might be.

It turned out that a group of skyjumpers with special LED lights made a well-choreographed sequence to spice up the night sky the city as thousands of people down below were in great anticipation of the New Year fireworks.

Only pedestrians allowed

Dubai Police block off road to Jumeirah Open Beach for motorists. Only Pedestrians are allowed.

Now closed

Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro station has been cloed, according to @rta_dubai, official Twitter feed of the Roads and Transport Authority.

Alternate stations

Passengers are advised to use the Financial Centre and Business Bay Metro Stations to get to the event area.

Watch: A quick update on what you can expect at Burj Khalifa

Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road

Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road before the Water Canal Bridge is causing traffic delays. Kindly take extra caution on the roads, Dubai Police has tweeted.

Live traffic conditions near Burj Khalifa at 9.40pm

Image Credit: Google maps

People wait to witness the fireworks at Burj Khalifah on New Years Eve to welcome 2020.

Gulf News facebook update from Burj Khalifa

The wait is on...

Expats on celebrating New Year in Dubai

Watch: Family comes together from China and London to celebrate NYE in Dubai

Shreya Bhatia, Reader Interactivity Journalist

Dubai is a place where the world comes together. On the occasion of New Year’s Eve, the Eriksen family who are in Dubai on holiday, decided to celebrate 2020 as a family by watching the fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa.

Birthe Hovmark Eriksen and her husband travel to different countries to celebrate New Year‘s Eve every year.

The 55-year-old resident of China said: “It is like a bucket list thing. We try and spend New Year’s Eve in different countries every year. This year we picked Dubai.“

She said that the family had previously brought in the new year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Singapore.

She said: “We wanted to see the Burj Khalifa fireworks which we have heard is amazing.”

Her children, twins Charlotte and Alexander, 26, live in London and every year the family makes it a point to have a holiday together and meet to bring in the new year, in this case the beginning of the new decade.

Birthe said: “In Europe it is not so common for children to spend New Year’s Eve with their parents. This way we not only get to see different places but also have the family together.”

Charlotte told Gulf News: “My brother and I live in London. Visiting Dubai this time was perfect as it’s on our journey home. We heard that the light show and the fireworks were great so we wanted to see them ourselves.

“For our family, this is the central meeting point in between China, Asia, Europe.”

As far as resolutions go, the family is hoping to have a healthy and fun 2020.

Alexander Eriksen who brought his friend with him to Dubai said: “I just hope to make the most of it and live my life to the fullest in 2020.”

Birthe Eriksen has personal goals but also has a message for the world: “I hope we stay peaceful and manage to take care of out the Earth. We only have one Mother Earth and our children and their children need a place to live.”

Expat speaks: Andrea Braethaupt, visitor from Germany

Expat speaks: Pavi, Dubai resident

Expat speaks: Neha, tourist from India

Traffic jam on Sheikh Zayed Road exit

Traffic jam on Seikh Zayed Road exit Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Traffic jam on Sheikh Zayed road exit towards Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa for New Year Eve's celebration on 31 December 2019.

What expats say: Mona Mansour from Kuwait

Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro

Crowds at the Dubai Mall metro station Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai Metro passengers are now being informed that the trains will no longer stop at the Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro station. People will have to get off at DIFC station and walk to Burj Khalifa area.

Dubai Mall metro station Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Happiness Street

Chaos in the happiness street as people cross the road. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Some people were seen trying to jump over barriers on the road to get to the venues faster. Let us remind you here, jaywalking, even on New Year's Eve, is illegal and unsafe. It can also land you a fine of Dh400.

Dubai Mall crowds

Crowds gather at Dubai Mall deck entrance Image Credit: Gulf News

Security people are now helping people get to the outside deck even as major crowds gather at the entrance.

Happiness Street

Some people were seen trying to jump over barriers on the road to get to the venues faster. Let us remind you here, jaywalking, even on New Year's Eve, is illegal and unsafe. It can also land you a fine of Dh400.

Metro crowds

UAE residents and tourists were advised to use public transport in light of the road closures. Many have already started arriving over 6 hours ahead of the fireworks show planned to ring in the New Year.

Crowds at the Dubai Mall metro station Image Credit: Gulf News

There are now separate lines for men, women and families to enable easy movement of the visitors to the viewing areas outside the mall.

The Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro station will close at 10pm on Dec. 31 to 6am on January 1, 2020.

Separate lines have been created for men, women and families to move towards viewing areas around Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall Image Credit: Gulf News

Meanwhile...

Other Dubai locations and the rest of the UAE are also prepping for New Year celebrations.

Starting early

People from all walks of life have started gathering in the area since afternoon to avoid road closures and the crowds. If you were planning to go see the Burj Khalifa fireworks, you better head out right now, as road closures have already started.

Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list

Public transport is the best idea but the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station will be closed from 10pm to 6am (Jan. 1, 2020).

Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list