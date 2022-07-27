Dubai: Emirati technical experts working across 15 future-growth sectors have been invited to apply for the third edition of the National Experts’ Programme (NEP). Applications for the third edition of NEP, a unique career accelerator, are open to Emiratis across the country until August 8, 2022.

NEP is open to Emirati professionals with more than ten years of work experience, including five in their selected sector.

NEP equips participants with the knowledge and expertise to have a transformative impact on key social and economic sectors aligned with the UAE’s centennial strategy. This edition will focus on unlocking the potential of 15 Emirati professionals across three key clusters: Economic Growth, Social Development, and Sustainability and Infrastructure.

Economic growth and global competitiveness

NEP 3.0 is strategically positioned to advance the priorities presented in the speech of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on July 13. The programme develops talented Emirati professionals whose skills are essential to accelerating sustainable social and economic growth and improving the UAE’s global competitiveness. For example, the sectors of Space and Health and WellBeing are both key to expanding the national science and technology infrastructure. Culture and Heritage is essential for preserving the UAE’s traditions and artefacts, while Education is a vital element of realising the full potential of a knowledge-based economy.

Under the Economic Growth cluster, candidates working in the fields of Economic Development, Advanced Sciences and Research, Technology and Innovation, Space, Media and the Creative Industries, Tourism, Retail and Lifestyle are eligible to apply.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

Commenting on the application process, Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, Director of NEP and CEO of Emirates Foundation, stated: “We thank President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his inspirational speech, presenting the vision and priorities of the UAE. NEP is committed to investing in the development of our incredible wealth of Emirati talent that is at the foundation of achieving that bright vision. This programme provides dynamic and career-focused Emiratis a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a central role in shaping a better future for their country and helping realize the vision of our wise leadership.”

“With two successful editions already completed, the programme has a proven track record of accelerating the technical and leadership development of our brightest experts from many sectors, helping to further our objective of building a knowledge-based economy and cementing the nation’s global position as hub for innovation,” he added.

Immersive work experience

Successful applicants will embark on an eight-month course that includes thought-provoking academic learning with top global education partners, immersive work experience on strategic projects, and one-on-one mentorship with an influential government or business leader in their sector.