Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), represented by the Ataya Initiative and the Fatima College for Health Sciences of the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI), have signed an agreement stipulating that the initiative will offer scholarships to outstanding students from vulnerable families supported by the ERC.
The students will study nursing according to the terms and conditions specified by the college, supported by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).
Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the ERC for Women Affairs and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative, and wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, stressed that the initiative aims to launch programmes that promote national social development and attract new partners to strengthen its efforts.
Sheikha Shamsa said the agreement represents progress in reinforcing the partnership between the two sides in vital areas, and will realise the dreams of many women who wish to join the college, highlighting the keenness of the initiative to engage in beneficial partnerships with distinguished establishments.
Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, thanked the UAE’s leadership for supporting the centre and its educational establishments, as well as Sheikha Shamsa for the generous initiative, which supports students wishing to join the college.
Dr. Ahmed Abdel Manan Al Awar, Director-General of the Institute of Applied Technology at the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, attended the signing of the agreement, in the presence of Hind Khamis Al Muhairbi, Director of the Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts Project and Member of the Ataya Higher Committee, along with several officials.
Al Awar commended the initiative by the college, which is one of the leading educational establishments in the region.